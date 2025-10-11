Anand Pandit to Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 83rd Birthday with Tributes on 3,935 Screens Across India

When Amitabh Bachchan turns 83 on October 11, his close friend and admirer, producer Anand Pandit, is joining the grand celebration in his own special way. To honour the legendary actor, whom he considers his role model and idol, the veteran producer is going all out to mark the occasion in style. He has arranged for birthday greetings to be displayed on 3,935 advertising screens across multiplexes nationwide. As a further tribute, he will also put up hoardings and newspaper advertisements to celebrate the day.

“Well, he is a living legend who never took success for granted. Having faced failure before fame, he worked tirelessly to become a complete actor, a true example of resilience and dedication. This is my small way of celebrating his birthday and showing how invaluable he is to us, those who have been captivated by the characters he has brought to life over the years,” says Pandit.

At multiplexes and single-screen theatres, a birthday message from Anand Pandit Motion Pictures will appear on the screen before the movie begins and after the interval.

“Watching him in 'Trishul' inspired me to chase my dreams, and when I came to Mumbai, I ended up living close to his bungalow. It felt like coming full circle, from being inspired by him to eventually becoming friends and colleagues. I have always admired his professionalism, humility, and deep respect for his craft,” concludes Pandit.

In earlier years, too, Pandit has celebrated Big B’s birthday with thoughtful gestures. In 2022, he pledged meals for 8,000 children and donated 800 hearing aids to mark his close friend’s 80th birthday. In 2023, he dedicated over 8,100 trees to the superstar, creating the ‘Amitabh Bachchan Grove.’