Anand Raaj Anand’s song ‘Tu Juda Ho Gaya’ is about transforming pain to strength

Mumbai, Feb 27 Music composer Anand Raaj Anand, who is known for ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Welcome’ and others, released a new track titled ‘Tu Juda Ho Gaya’ on Monday.

The song has been crooned by Adnan Ahmad. It begins with the theme of separation, and slowly transitions to a powerful theme of seeking inspiration from pain. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Anand Raaj Anand and Ssamudra.

The song also boasts of a bittersweet music video featuring Wafi Taraky and Bipasha Biswas. The music video of the song shows the pain a lover goes through before dusting old memories off and stepping up in life.

“‘Tu Juda Ho Gaya’ is a tune that many of us will relate to. May it be today’s youth or a more seasoned generation, everyone has gone through heartbreaks that tested our resilience,” said Anand Raaj Anand.

He said that it is a universal anthem for anyone who has loved and lost, for those who have poured their soul into a connection that ultimately left them empty.

“It's a song of anger, of acceptance, and ultimately, of finding the strength to walk away, leaving the shattered pieces behind,” he said.

Adnan Ahmad said, “‘Tu Juda Ho Gaya’ is not just a song, but a soulful message about moving on from heartbreak at the right time. I had the time of my life working on this track. The opportunity to collaborate with Anand Raaj Anand sir on a platform as big as II Music was the cherry on top.”

The song, released under the label of II Music, is available to stream across all major streaming platforms.

