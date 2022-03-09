Anangha Bhosale quits showbiz, due to politics and unhealthy competition

Actress Anangha Bhosale of Anupamaa fame has decided to bid the showbiz industry good-bye. In a recent interview with Times of India, the actress explained her decision to quit the show and subsequently the whole acting career. “There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process.”, the actor said. Anangha, being a spiritual person, said she, cannot be what she is not, and be a part of the industry that is filled with hypocrisy.

Now, the actor has returned to her hometown in Pune and plans to pursue a spiritual journey. However, Anagha is grateful for the love her character of Nandini in Anupama received. She will return if ever the producer of the show Rajan Shahi calls her back. But she will eventually “want to quit acting.”Anagha played Samar’s love interest in Anupamaa. Instead of replacing her with another actor, the makers ended the track of the character in the show. Ever since her exit, Anagha has been getting requests from her fans to return to the show. Her recent social media post, where she is seen flaunting her new hair colour, has many commenting about how they miss her on the show. “We really miss you😢😢😢” wrote a fan. Another added, “Plzzzz show m jaldi se vapis aa jao . Missing #sanan”Anupamaa, the televison show started in the year 2020 and has managed to hold top position in the TRP charts since the very beginning. The plot revolves around the concept of infidelity and women empowerment. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role alongside actors like Gaurav Khanna and Aneri Vajani, amongst others.