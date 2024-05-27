Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Food Menu, Theme, and Itinerary

The second pre-wedding function for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, will be held in Italy from May 28 to 30. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. Following the traditional pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujrat the new festivities will take place on a luxury cruise from Italy.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, approximately 800 guests will be on a lavish journey aboard a luxury cruise liner from May 28 to 30. The itinerary includes a picturesque 4,380-kilometer journey from Italy to the South of France. The cruise will feature six hundred hospitality staff on board to ensure that every need of the high-profile guests is met.

Theme and Guest List

The star-studded guest list includes celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, all of whom also attended the Jamnagar bash. Additionally, close family friends Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with their families, are expected to join the celebrations. One of the most intriguing aspects of the pre-wedding cruise is its space theme. Radhika Merchant will wear an exquisite custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece inspired by the concept of a Galactic Princess. Her outfit is reportedly 3D-carved using Aerospace Aluminum Technology. Instant Bollywood recently shared a few pictures of her outfit on Instagram.

Food Menu

The Ambanis are known for their diverse and gourmet culinary offerings. Guests can expect a range of dishes similar to those at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, including Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese cuisines. The Ambanis' reputation for lavish celebrations will undoubtedly be upheld with this second pre-wedding bash, featuring a luxurious cruise, an exclusive guest list, and meticulous planning. The forthcoming festivities are sure to capture headlines once more.