Anant Ambani Kisses Wife Radhika Merchant on Her Forehead; Video of Newly Married Couple Happily Dancing Goes Viral (Watch)

After a long wait, on July 12th, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Yesterday, the newlywed couple was the happiest in the world. Video of couple dancing with joy has gone viral on social media.

An inside video of Anant and Radhika, being emotional and doing a happy dance, has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Radhika is seen walking down the aisle after arriving on a peacock boat, engaging in a chit-chat session with Anant while dancing with joy. later on Anant place a sweet kiss on wife Radhika's forehead.

The bride was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, while Anant’s majestic wedding attire was styled by Shaleena Nathani. In another video going viral, Radhika and Anant are seen standing at their mandap, exchanging specially written vows. Radhika promised their home would be a safe space filled with love and togetherness, and Anant promised to build the home of her dreams with her.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding took place on Friday. The family hosted the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, with the dress code being Indian traditional. On July 13, the Ambani family will celebrate Shubh Aashirwad, with the dress code set as Indian formal. On July 14, the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, will be held, with the dress code being Indian chic.