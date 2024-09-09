Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dance their hearts out during Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family took part in the 'Ganpati Visarjan' ceremony on Sunday night.

From Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, the Ambani clan and their close friends from the film industry bid adieu to Lord Bappa with great enthusiasm.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant participated in the Ganesh Idol Immersion programme at Girgaon Chowpatty pic.twitter.com/nLsisGghqu—(@ANI) September 8, 2024

In the visuals captured by the Mumbai-based shutterbugs, Anant and Radhika can be seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of dhol. All of them were dressed in traditional outfits.

Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation chairperson, looked ethereal in a pink saree. Her daughter-in-law Radhika was seen donning a blue kurta.

They were seen on a truck decorated for Ganpati Bappa as they travelled from their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, to the immersion spot at Chowpatty Beach. Actors Meezaan Jafri and Shanaya Kapoor also joined the Ambani family during Ganpati Visarjan.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Ambanis hosted a grand celebration at their residence, marking Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the auspicious occasion, Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful embroidered sari, while Mukesh Ambani wore a kurta pyjama. Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also seen seeking the blessing of Ganpati Bappa.

The event was graced by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and politics. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and many more marked their presence at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Singer B Praak was also among the special guests at the celebration. The singer, who had earlier performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding events, also enthralled the devotees at their Ganpati pooja with his soulful performance.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers, and visite the colourful pandals.

