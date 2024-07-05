Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi garner attention in traditional look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were among the early attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday.

The duo arrived at the function wearing stunning traditional ensembles.

Dhoni looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama with embroidered jacket while Sakshi wore an off shoulder lehenga. They both happily posed for the shutterbugs before entering the venue.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer also attended the sangeet ceremony.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

