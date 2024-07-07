Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shloka Mehta Stuns in Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Bole Chudiyan' Avatar, Actress React

The pre-wedding function of grand Anant and Radhika's wedding has commenced. Popular singer Justin Biber made sangeet night soulful with his electrifying performance. Mukesh Ambani's older son Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta recreated her look from a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Bole Chudiyan.

Diya Mehta Jatia shared pictures of sister Shloka, wearing saffron and golden lehenga just like Karrena Kapoor's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's Bole Chudiyan for sangeet ceremony. Actress kareena kapoor. While sharing the post, Diya expressed, "Looking fabulous! While planning the sangeet ensemble, our aim was to achieve a blend of fun, sophistication, and 'iconic' appeal. After numerous brainstorming sessions, we decided to draw inspiration from the past and emulate the original @manishmalhotra05 ‘bole chudiyan’ look.

It was an incredibly enjoyable experience!!! @kareenakapoorkhan." Kareena later reposted it on her Instagram Stories, adding, “Bole Chudiyaaan (rainbow and pink heart emojis). @shloka11 you look stunning.” Although Kareena didn't attend the sangeet event, she is currently traveling abroad with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On work front, Kareena will be seen next in The Buckingham Murders, scheduled for release on September 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film has been scripted by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Co-produced by Balaji Telefilms, TBM Films, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, this venture marks Kareena's debut as a producer.