Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding to showcase prestigious Banarasi sarees from Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 : The upcoming wedding in the Ambani family promises to be a celebration of heritage and elegance, with the renowned Banarasi sarees from Kashi taking centre stage.

Nita Ambani, wife of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, has handpicked these exquisite sarees, reflecting their global recognition following the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The inclusion of Kashi's Banarasi saree under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative by the Yogi government has catapulted the craftsmanship of local artisans onto the world stage.

This accolade has bolstered the saree's appeal across diverse sectors, including Bollywood and international industrialists, underscoring its timeless charm.

Nita Ambani's choice of these sarees for her son's wedding underscores their cultural significance and enduring elegance.

During her recent visit to Varanasi, Nita Ambani personally explored saree shops and engaged with weavers, witnessing firsthand the intricate artistry involved in creating each Banarasi masterpiece.

GI expert Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kant highlighted the saree's exclusive use of handloom silk, a feature that captivated Nita Ambani and is expected to enhance its global allure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been instrumental in promoting GI and ODOP products, positioning artisans as ambassadors of India's rich heritage on the global platform.

According to saree traders and exporters like Praveen Agrawal, the ODOP status conferred by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revitalized Banarasi sarees, breathing new life into this ancient art and its skilled weavers.

The forthcoming display of Banarasi sarees at the Ambani family wedding is poised to garner international attention once again, revitalizing the global market for these exquisite creations.

Amit Shevaramani, owner of Suvidha Sarees and a young entrepreneur, expressed optimism that the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son will elevate Banarasi sarees to unprecedented recognition among top industrialists, celebrities, and leaders worldwide, thereby creating new avenues for skilled artisans.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani hosted a mass wedding event for 50 underprivileged couples, marking the start of Anant and Radhika's wedding. Their son Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta and daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were also present.

Earlier on Friday, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw a constellation of celebrities.

Global sensation pop star Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala were also in attendance, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a touch of serenity to the celebrations.

Bollywood's elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities.

The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The theme 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' was a creative touch that left guests in awe, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' a celebration of South Asian culture.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

