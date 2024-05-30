Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Venue Revealed, Couple Set to Tie Knot On July 12

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are presently enjoying the second pre-wedding celebration aboard an Italian Cruise. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor are currently participating in the lavish pre-wedding event. Amid of all Amabni's have revealed the grand venue for their July 12. The wedding will take place at Grand Jio World Center.

Along with the venue, the dress code for the wedding day is traditional. The Shubh Aashirwad (Divine Blessing) day is set for Saturday, July 13, 2024, with an Indian Formal dress code. The reception, on Sunday, July 14th, 2024, will have an Indian Chic dress code.

Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Wedding to be held in Mumbai on 12th July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way.



The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh…

