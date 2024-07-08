Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's families celebrate Grah Shanti Puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Ahead of their wedding on July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellry, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani hosted a mass wedding event for 50 underprivileged couples. Their son Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta and daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal were also present.

On Friday, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.

Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Business leaders, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, making it an event to remember.

Among the distinguished guests were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump.

Indian corporate giants like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala were also in attendance, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a touch of serenity to the celebrations.

Bollywood's elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities.

The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The theme 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' was a creative touch that left guests in awe, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' a celebration of South Asian culture.

The three-day extravaganza also featured the world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who left guests spellbound with his incredible feats.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience.

