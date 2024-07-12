Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand Varanasi-themed wedding highlihts traditional theme and decor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Mumbai's skyline is ablaze with lights as the city gears up for the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest of son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

The opulent affair, set to take place at the Ambani's residence Antilia and Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale.

The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Guests can enjoy Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas. Traditional arts such as brasswork, pottery, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewelry, and rosewood furniture will also be on display. Apart from this there will also be an astrology shop, attar shop, florist, bangle seller, puppet show, and a photo studio.

The wedding attire will showcase the rich cultural heritage of India's couturiers and artisans, with a burst of colors, fabrics, textures, and techniques.

'Dashaavatar' will be a definitive exhibit of Lord Vishnu's ten avatars as depicted in the Puranas, offering a spectacular experience that immerses the audience in India's spiritual heritage.

Guests will be welcomed by Hindustani classical raagas performed by famous musicians. Popular singers including Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya Ghoshal will lend their voices during the wedding ceremonies.

Music directors Amit Trivedi and Pritam, along with singers Mame Khan, Neeti Mohan, and Kavita Seth, will perform. Apart from this, International music sensations K'naan, Rema, and Luis Fonsi are also slated to perform at the wedding.

Sivamani and the Jea Brass Band, as well as rappers Harddy Sandhu, Sanju Rathod, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, are also set to perform at the Big Fat wedding.

Ahead of the four-day wedding extravaganza, festivities began in March this year with a pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat, which saw performances by pop superstar Rihanna among other global and Indian celebrities.

There were further celebrations with the Ambanis hosting a mass wedding event for 50 underprivileged couples.

At the Sangeet ceremony hosted by the Ambani family saw performances by a constellation of celebrities including global pop star Justin Bieber.

Previous events have included a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony, and a Grah Shanti Puja.

Meanwhile ahead of the wedding this evening the Jio World Centre venue buzzed with an array of high-profile attendees.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and South Indian star Ram Charan have all been spotted arriving in the city for the celebrations.

Reality television stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian also touched down in Mumbai earlier today, with Kim spotted in an elegant outfit, while Khloe opted for a casual look. Their presence has generated excitement on social media, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for the high-profile wedding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor