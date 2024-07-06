Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Sidharth-Kiara, Varun-Natasha serve couple goals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair.

From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their appealing presence at the function of Anant and Radhika. A while ago, couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal arrived at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Kiara looked mesmerising in a corset-concept saree. On the other hand, her hubby opted for a black kurta paired with an embroidered long jacket.

Varun and Natasha, the new parents in B-town, too, posed for shutterbugs. Varun wore an ivory kurta while Natasha donned a beautiful lehenga.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.

The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

