Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony menu includes special street food from Varanasi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The grand 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is taking place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The highlight of the ceremony is specially curated Varanasi street food. It includes paan and lassi shops.

Ambani family's wedding plans also included a chaat stall from the famous Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. Ahead of her youngest son Anant Ambani's wedding, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings and offered the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva.

The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a true fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.

The ceremony, held on Friday, witnessed the union of elegance and opulence as the bride and groom made memorable entrances amidst a gathering of esteemed guests.

Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, made a majestic arrival, setting the tone for the evening's festivities.

The groom's procession included his uncle, Anil Ambani, and siblings Akash, Isha, Shloka, and Anand, creating a moment of familial warmth and grandeur. In contrast, Radhika Merchant's entrance stole the spotlight with its sheer beauty and emotional depth. The bride, adorned in a stunning ivory and red ensemble blending traditional motifs with modern aesthetics, arrived on a peacock-shaped boat.

Her arrival was made even more magical with a live rendition by singer Shreya Ghoshal, which added to the enchantment of the moment.

Several videos shared on social media capturing Radhika's emotional response as she walked down the aisle with her father, Viren Merchant, quickly went viral, showcasing her touching journey towards the mandap amidst cheers and smiles from family and friends.

The heartfelt scenes resonated deeply across social media, with viewers praising the emotions.

Radhika Merchant's bridal attire for the vidai ceremony, meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The celebrations will continue with the wedding reception on July 14.

