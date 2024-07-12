Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant's Wedding: Powerhouse Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor Dance as Baraatis (Watch Video)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 amidst grand festivities at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Bollywood stars have made their presence felt at the extravagant wedding ceremony. Celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan, and many others from B-town are arriving to attend the joyous occasion.

A video of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh dancing as baraatis has surfaced and quickly gone viral on social media. This energetic dance performance by the duo is captivating viewers and adding to the excitement surrounding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of renowned industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is embarking on a new chapter of his life as he takes the seven ceremonial rounds with his childhood friend Radhika Merchant. The presence of Bollywood's glitterati at this special event is adding glamour and charm, with videos from the Ambani family's grand wedding becoming increasingly popular on social media platforms.

After rejecting movies for paternity leave, #RanveerSingh was spotted taking care of his pregnant wife.



P.S.- Loved to see someone beside him (it’s not arjun)pic.twitter.com/49jsAE11MJ — Raymond. (@rayfilm) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, The wedding decor theme for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is "An Ode to Varanasi," which beautifully celebrates the timeless city known for its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and especially its Banarasi cuisine.

The menu for the wedding includes a delightful array of Banarasi street food items such as chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas. The event organizers have meticulously set up stalls and dedicated guest services to ensure that attendees not only enjoy the festivities but also experience a journey reminiscent of the ghats of Banaras.

From the tangy chaat to the aromatic chai, the "Ode to Banaras" theme showcases the culinary treasures of one of the world's oldest cities. The food counters at the wedding feature a variety of offerings including sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat stalls, malai toast and chai, lassi, and lemon tea. These delectable treats promise to bring the rich and diverse food culture of Banaras to Mumbai, allowing guests to indulge in the authentic flavors and traditional delights of this historic city.