Anant Ambani ties the knot with Radhika Merchant in extravagant wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The long-awaited moment has finally arrived as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

In the video and pictures, the couple can be seen surrounded by their friends and family.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, shared exclusive pictures from the wedding, featuring Anant and Radhika heading for their pheras.

Radhika Merchant stunned in a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The 29-year-old bride opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, complemented by elegant jewellery.

Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition featuring red and white attire.

The ensemble included a trailing ghagra layered with a detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The outfit was completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that added dramatic flair to the silhouette.

Groom Anant Ambani looked regal in a golden sherwani for the occasion.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Their celebrations continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

