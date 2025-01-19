Anant Ambani's Vantara welcomes ISKCON elephants for rehabilitation

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 19 : Two elephants from the ISKCON temple in Mayapur, West Bengal, are set to begin a new chapter in their lives under the care of Vantara, an advanced animal rescue and rehabilitation facility in Gujarat.

Bishnupriya, 18, and Lakshmipriya, 26, have been relocated following a tragic incident in April 2023, when Bishnupriya fatally attacked her mahout.

This incident underscored the need for a safe and specialized environment for the elephants' well-being.

Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani, offers a state-of-the-art facility designed to replicate an elephant's natural habitat.

The centre prioritizes the physical, psychological, and emotional recovery of rescued elephants, ensuring they thrive in a stress-free and enriched environment.

The transfer was facilitated by a partnership between Vantara and ISKCON and was sanctioned by the High-Powered Committee constituted by the Tripura High Court, with affirmation from the Supreme Court of India.

Animal welfare organizations, including PETA India and World Animal Protection, have been advocating for the elephants' transfer to a renowned care facility, highlighting the distress caused by captivity.

At Vantara, Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya will receive expert veterinary attention, including psychological evaluations and treatments that prioritize positive reinforcement training.

This approach helps build trust through rewards and non-coercive methods. The elephants will also engage in enrichment activities and have opportunities to bond with other elephants, ensuring their physical and mental well-being.

The facility also features the world's largest elephant hospital, which focuses on personalized care, addressing trauma, and fostering emotional stability.

This holistic model is designed to help elephants regain their physical strength and achieve emotional rejuvenation.

ISKCON Mayapur has cared for Lakshmipriya since 2007 and Bishnupriya since 2010, using them for temple rituals and festivals.

Senior ISKCON member Hrimati Devi Dasi, who oversees mahouts and elephants in Mayapur, emphasized that the transfer aligns with the spiritual values of ISKCON.

"According to our beliefs, the soul within every being deserves compassion and respect," said Hrimati, adding, "By treating animals with kindness, we honour Lord Krishna's teachings of nurturing all living creatures. Having visited Vantara, I am confident Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya will thrive there and live fulfilling lives, experiencing the freedom and joy elephants enjoy in the wild."

Experts note that captivity often causes elephants significant psychological distress, leading to repetitive behaviours, depression, and aggression.

Vantara addresses these challenges by focusing on mental recovery alongside physical health, offering an environment that mimics their natural habitat.

