Anant-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambani Family Dances Joyfully to ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ Song From Om Shanti Om at Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video)

The sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5 was a spectacular affair, marked by an unforgettable performance from the Ambani family. Set against the backdrop of Jio World Centre in Mumbai, the entire Ambani clan lit up the stage with their vibrant rendition of "Deewangi Deewangi" from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Om Shanti Om.

#WATCH | The Ambani family grooves to a Bollywood song at the grand finale of the family sangeet celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding Festivities. pic.twitter.com/2C74AdjCmu — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

The video commences with Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal taking the stage, followed by the arrival of Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Nita Ambani captivates the audience with her renowned traditional dance moves, accompanied by Mukesh Ambani's warm greetings to the crowd. Anant and Radhika then join the family, completing the ensemble on stage.

In addition to this, the event featured a special appearance by international pop sensation Justin Bieber, known for hits like "Baby," "Sorry," "Love Yourself," and "Boyfriend." Bieber flew in from Los Angeles to deliver a captivating performance at the ceremony. Reports suggest he commanded a staggering fee of $10 million for his appearance. Furthermore, there are rumors circulating that other renowned artists such as Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are slated to perform as well.

