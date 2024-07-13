Anant-Radhika 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony: Janhvi poses with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina also join

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : After the extravagant wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family hosted a grand 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, which was attended by several well-known faces in the industry. Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also among the attendees.

Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina also arrived to attend the ceremony. They all posed together for the pictures. Janhvi can be seen posing with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar while rumoured lovebird Khushi was captured with Vedang.

Janhvi wore a beautiful golden corset and lehenga. On the other hand, Shikhar looked dapper in a sherwani.

Khushi opted for a beautiful lehenga. Meanwhile, her rumoured beau, actor Vedang Raina, looked stunning in a black suit.

The event was attended by several celebrities and important personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Hema Malini.

Guests including Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Paatani, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza also arrived at the ceremony. Rajinikanth, Rashmika Mandanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Venkatesh DaggubatiShahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were also spotted during the ceremony. Actor Vidya Balan and actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also among the attendees.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride. Guests including Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Paatani, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza, Rajinikanth, Rashmika Mandanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput graced the event with their presence.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair. Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor