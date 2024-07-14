Anant-Radhika 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony: Newlyweds receive blessings from Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on July 12, received blessings from two revered spiritual leaders, Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, at their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.

In the video Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand can be seen giving prasad, including fruits and chunni, to Anant and Radhika.

Earlier footage showed groom Anant Ambani's parents Nita and Mukesh Ambani welcoming Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand as they arrived to attend the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.

The Dharmagurus who attended the ceremony included Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Shankaracharya, Dwarka, Swami Avimukteshwarand Saraswati, Shankaracharya Joshimath, Gaurang Das Prabhu, Divisional Director, ISKCON, Gaur Gopal Das, Monk, ISKCON, Radhanath Swami, Member, Governing Body, ISCKON, Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza, Gautambhai Oza, Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj, Vijuben Rajani, Shree Anandabawa Seva Sanstha, Shri Balak Yogeshwardas Ji Maharaj, Badrinath Dham, Pujyashri Chidanand Saraswati, Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Shree Namramuni Maharaj, Jain Muni, Founder-Prasadham; Dhirendra shastri, and Bageshwar Dham.

The assembly of various dharmagurus shows the young Ambani couple's desire to begin their married life with blessings and wisdom from various spiritual leaders of the Vedic traditions showing the deep reverence they hold for Indian rituals, customs, and traditions.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also graced the ceremony. Swami Rambhadracharya, Swami Kailashanand, Mahamandaleshwar, Niranjani Akhara, Avdeshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara, Shri Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, Vishwa Shanti Sewa Trust, Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, Vatsalya Gram and Shri Vishal Rakesh ji Goswami, Head Priest, Shrinathji Temple also arrived to bless the beautiful couple.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair. Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

