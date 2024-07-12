Anant-Radhika wedding: Ambani mansion Antilia, Jio World Convention Centre glitter as Mumbai lights up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Mumbai's iconic Altamount Road has been transformed into a spectacle of lights as the financial and film capital of the country geared up for the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with the multistory Ambani residence Antilia festooned with decorations.

The opulent skyscraper, spanning 27 floors was seen bedecked with elaborate decorations and radiant lights, signalling the commencement of a lavish affair.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three children of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, amidst heightened security and privacy measures in place around Antilia.

The wedding festivities are slated to take place both at Antilia and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promising a blend of tradition, opulence, and modernity.

The theme of the wedding decor, aptly titled 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the spiritual and cultural richness of the ancient city.

The Jio World Centre has been transformed into a vibrant recreation of Varanasi's streets, complete with stalls offering Banarasi chaat, traditional sweets, lassi, and more.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore traditional arts such as brasswork, pottery, and exquisite Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, among others.

The celebrations are not just about visual and culinary delights but also promise an immersive cultural experience.

Attendees can indulge in fragrances at the perfumery, get astrological insights, and even enjoy traditional puppet shows and photo studios, all echoing the spirit of Banaras.

The wedding attire, following the theme of "Resplendently Indian," showcases the craftsmanship of India's finest couturiers, celebrating the country's diverse cultural heritage through vibrant colors and intricate designs.

Entertainment at the wedding will be nothing short of spectacular, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya Ghoshal, along with music directors Amit Trivedi and Pritam.

International sensations like K'naan, Rema, and Luis Fonsi are also slated to grace the celebrations, ensuring a global musical extravaganza.

The culinary offerings are set to delight with a spread that includes authentic Banarasi delicacies alongside global favourites.

Ahead of the wedding extravaganza, festivities had begun in March this year with a pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat, which saw performances by pop superstar Rihanna among other global and Indian celebrities.

There were further celebrations with the Ambanis hosting a mass wedding event for 50 underprivileged couples.

At the Sangeet ceremony hosted by the Ambani family saw perfomances by a constellation of celebrities including global pop star Justin Bieber.

Previous events have included a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony and a Grah Shanti Puja.

Meanwhile, ahead of the wedding this evening, the Jio World Centre venue buzzed with an array of high-profile attendees.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and South Indian star Ram Charan, John Cena, 'Calm Down' star Rema have all been spotted arriving in the city for the celebrations.

Reality television stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian also touched down in Mumbai earlier today, with Kim spotted in an elegant outfit, while Khloe opted for a casual look.

Their presence has generated excitement on social media, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for the high-profile wedding.

