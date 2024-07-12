Anant-Radhika wedding: Arjun Kapoor's customised "mere yaar ki shadi hai" kurta a showstealer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : As wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant underway in Mumbai social media began getting flooded with pictures from the star-studded affair.

Interestingly, guests spotted arriving at the venue and part of the groom's team decided to give a shoutout to Anant with customised outfits.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in vibrant lehengas flaunting 'Anant's brigade' message inscribed on the back of their ensembles.

WWE champion and actor John Cena surprised everyone with his desi look. The professional wrestler and actor Cena happily posed for shutterbugs in a powder blue bandhgala suit.

He elevated his appearance with his signature "you can't see me" pose.

Global sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian who arrived in Mumbai last eveing were graciously welcomed with a luxurious reception at the iconic Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, setting the stage for their immersion into the wedding festivities.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

