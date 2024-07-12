Anant-Radhika wedding: Baraatis leave for the wedding venue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : The Ambani family is enveloped in festivity as they prepare to welcome a new member into their illustrious fold.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of three children of Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant at a grand ceremony hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre today, July 12.

The wedding celebrations have commenced in full splendor, with the Ambani residence, Antilia, transformed into a spectacle to mark the joyous occasion.

The Baraatis, led by Anant Ambani himself, departed from their residence amidst a jubilant atmosphere.

Adorned cars embellished with flowers and the lively beats of dhol accompanied their procession to the wedding venue, setting the tone for an opulent celebration.

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani, elder brother of the groom, also made his way from Antilia to the Jio World Convention Centre to join the festivities and support his brother on his special day.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, has ensured his presence is felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist has been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has drawn an array of luminaries from across the globe.

Among the notable arrivals include 'KGF' superstar Yash, music sensation Rema, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his family, and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived in Mumbai to partake in the festivities.

International sensation Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian also made a glamorous entrance into Mumbai, capturing attention with their arrival at Kalina airport. D

Earlier pre-wedding celebrations, including a lavish Sangeet ceremony on July 5, featured performances by global pop sensation Justin Bieber and witnessed the convergence of renowned personalities from around the world.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union has been preceded by a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, where they welcomed a distinguished guest list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor