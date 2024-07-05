Anant-Radhika Wedding Ceremony: Sangeet, Griha Pravesh, and Two Receptions Detail Schedule Inside

The huge lavish wedding rituals of India's top Business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani will be held on July 12. The Ambani family, known for their extravagant events, started off with a mass wedding for 50 couples, followed by the Momaru ritual at Antilia.

From Sangeet To Griha Pravesh Pooja

The events are scheduled from July 5th to 14th. The festivities started on July 3 with a series of events. The wedding ceremony between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12, and celebrations will continue until the 14th. After two pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple will officially tie the knot in Mumbai.

Beginning on July 5, the pre-wedding program for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant includes a musical ceremony on Friday night, featuring the presence of international star Justin Bieber, who specially flew in for the occasion. Bollywood celebrities are also expected to attend.

The schedule for Anant and Radhika's wedding includes: Mameru and Garba Night on July 3, Sangeet Ceremony on July 5, Griha Puja on July 8, Shiv Puja on July 10, a Youngsters Party on the night of July 10, the Wedding Ceremony on July 12, followed by a Blessing Ceremony on July 13, similar to a mini reception. A second reception is planned for July 14.

The extravagant nature of the celebrations is evident from Justin Bieber's performance fee. According to a report from 'The Free Press Journal,' the international superstar is expected to earn around $10 million, equal to about Rs 83 crore in Indian currency for his performance at the wedding. Negotiations are also ongoing to bring other foreign artists like Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey on board for the festivities.