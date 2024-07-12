Anant-Radhika wedding: Kavita Seth adds musical touch to celebrations with 'Iktara' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : One of the inside videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony saw veteran singer Kavita Seth enthralling the guests with her soulful voice.

She along with composer Amit Trivedi performed at the ceremony. Kavita did not forget to add musical touch to the celebrations by crooning her hit song 'Iktara' from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Wake Up Sid'.

She also sang her song Rangisari.

#WATCH | Sufi artist Kavita Seth enthrals guests with her soulful notes at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. pic.twitter.com/GxowcYKaWH—(@ANI) July 12, 2024

Jaisalmer's folk artiste Mame Khan also performed at the wedding.

Celebrities who were spotted at the Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India.Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor