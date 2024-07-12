Anant-Radhika wedding: Kim Kardashian turns desi girl in ravishing red saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Global sensation Kim Kardashian's look for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has been out.

She truly served desi magic with sultry twist in a shimmery red saree with matching bralette blouse. Tassels detailing at the hemline of the midriff-baring blouse definitely amped up her outfit.

Taking to Instagram, she posted several pictures and videos, giving a sneak peek into her look.

'I'm going to a wedding,' The Kardashians star said in one of the videos. She looked extremely excited to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika with her sister Khloe.

Kim's hair was styled in natural looking waves and elevated her look with diamond necklace.

Khloe also opted for a saree.

Earlier on Friday, Kim and Khloe stepped out and enjoyed an autorickshaw ride in India's film city.

Khloe shared a candid video on her Instagram, where the sisters, adorned with traditional tikka on their foreheads and dressed in Western attire, playfully documented their auto adventure.In the video clip, Khloe is heard saying, "Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India," as the camera captures their animated expressions and the dynamic backdrop of Mumbai's urban landscape.

The light-hearted moment concludes with Kim, famed for her signature pout, posing for the camera amidst laughter and enjoyment.

International personalities such as WWE Champion John Cena, singer Rema, Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK) and Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics have also attended the star-studded wedding of Anant and Radhika.

The wedding celebrations are being held at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor