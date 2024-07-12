Anant-Radhika wedding: Siblings Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim bring their fashion best

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Actors Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim each were seen dressed to the nines bringing their best fashion game to Friday's much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

While Sara wore a golden-bordered traditional pastel lehenga, Ibrahim looked dapper in a black suit.

They siblings were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding pic.twitter.com/wDy7ZZhyRC—(@ANI) July 12, 2024

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the wedding venue in ethnic attire sporting the words 'Anant's brigade'.

#WATCH | Actor Shanaya Kapoor arrives for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/6X84iXwAH2—(@ANI) July 12, 2024

Global reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian who arrived in Mumbai yesterday were graciously welcomed with a luxurious reception at the iconic Taj Mahal hotel, setting the stage for their immersion into the wedding festivities.

Post today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Anant and Radhika's union has been preceded by a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, where they welcomed a distinguished guest list.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor