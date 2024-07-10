Anant-Radhika's special puja ceremony: Janhvi stuns in ethnic attire, arrives with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Bollywood Diva Janhvi Kapoor again made heads turn with her fashion statement in a multi-coloured lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's special puja ceremony on Wednesday.

Looking every bit gorgeous in a multi-coloured lehenga with heavy work over it, Janhvi slayed the traditional look.

For glam, Janhvi wore statement accessories and carried a sleek bun look.

Apart from her look, what caught the attention was her arrival with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi and Shikhar were seen entering Ambani's residence hand-in-hand.

The Puja ceremony is being held at Ambani's residence Antilia.

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani, who is leaving no stone unturned with her fashion game, slayed the traditional look at the special puja ceremony.

Clad in royal blue traditional attire, Nita Ambani posed for the paparazzi stationed outside her residence.

She wore statement jewellery, heavy worked lehenga with a bun hairstyle for the occasion.

During a conversation with paps, Nita said, "Aaj Shiv Shakti ki puja hai toh aapke liye prasad bhej rahi hoon"

It seems like there is also a mehendi ceremony happening at Ambani's residence as Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was spotted at the event.

The Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

