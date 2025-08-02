Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Mumbai, Aug 2 Actor Anant V Joshi is on cloud nine right now as both his films "Kathal" and "12th Fail" won big at the National Film Awards. While "Kathal" has been awarded 'Best Hindi' Film, "12th Fail" bagged the title of 'Best Feature Film'.

Reflecting on being recognized on a national level, Anant shared that it is a matter of immense pride for him to be a part of "Kathal" and "12th Fail" and to see both the films being honoured at the National Awards.

Expressing his gratitude, Anand said, "I’m extremely grateful to Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, and Ekta Kapoor for 'Kathal', and to Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail', for backing such powerful stories. What makes this moment even more special is that both films are inspired by true events."

He added that he has received a lot of love and praise for his characters in both these films, and being recognized with such a prestigious award is truly motivating for him.

"I hope to continue choosing stories that resonate with a larger consciousness while entertaining audiences. I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of such inspiring cinematic worlds that have been celebrated today," he added.

Commemorating her film "Kathal" being honored with the National Award, Sanya Malhotra recalled going to Ghatigaon while preparing for the movie and how it impacted her deeply.

Sanya took to her official Instagram handle and posted a string of behind-the-scenes photos from the satirical comedy.

“During the prep for 'Kathal' I remember Yasho and I driving to Ghatigaon meeting the people who inspired him to write this story changed something in me. I still remember sitting in that car holding onto the weight of what it meant to play Mahima. I was overwhelmed, humbled and so deeply grateful,” the 'Mrs.' actress shared.

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey, who has been given the 'Best Actor' award for "12th Fail", dedicated his National Award to marginalised people in society.

"I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day”, he penned.

