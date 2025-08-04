'Ananthan Kadu' makers share Vijayaraghavan's first-look poster after actor's National Award for 'Pookkaalam'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 4 : Actor Vijayaraghavan, who won the National Award for his supporting role in the Malayalam movie 'Pookkaalam', received heartfelt congratulations for his achievement from the makers of his next film 'Ananthan Kadu'.

Vijayaraghavan will be next seen in the pan-India crime thriller 'Ananthan Kadu', which is written by acclaimed Malayalam screenwriter Murali Gopy. The makers have shared the character poster of Vijayaraghavan from the film along with a congratulatory message for the actor on being chosen for the honour in the national awards announcement last week.

The director of 'Ananthan Kadu', Jiyen Krishnakumar, shared the poster from his Instagram handle.

"Congratulations Shri Vijayaraghavan on your National Award", said the poster.

As per the poster of Vijayaraghavan, the actor appears to be playing the role of a powerful politician in the movie.

The music of the film is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, who is known for his work in 'Kantara', 'Mangalavaaram', and 'Maharaja'.

'Ananthan Kaadu' marks the reunion of Murali Gopy and Jiyen Krishnakumar after they collaborated on 'Tiyaan', which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles. It was released in 2017.

The movie stars actor Arya in the lead role. Along with him, the film also stars Indrans, Murali Gopy, Sunil, Appani Sharath, Dev Mohan, Sagar Surya and Kannada actor Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles.

Nikhila Vimal, Regina Cassandra, and Shanthy Balachandran are playing the role of female leads in the movie, adding depth to the star-studded cast of 'Ananthan Kaadu'.

The movie is produced by S Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studio.

The makers recently released the title teaser of the film, which features actor Arya as the saviour of the helpless.

As per the title teaser, the movie is full of high-octane action sequences and suspense. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film yet.

According to the latest update, the movie is currently in the post-production stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor