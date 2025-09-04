Anantvijay Joshi-starrer ‘AJEY: The Untold Story of a yogi’ trailer showcases journey from humble beginnings to spiritual seeker

Mumbai, Sep 4 The makers of “AJEY: The Untold Story of a yogi” unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film and it showcases the extraordinary journey of a young man from humble beginnings to a spiritual seeker.

The film is inspired by Shantanu Gupta’s bestselling book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. Slated to release on September 19, the film stars Anantvijay Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Ajay Mengi.

The trailer begins with shots of Garhwal, glimpses of Ajay’s family, and early friendships, leading up to his life-changing decision to take sanyas.

It sparks his spiritual journey in a land ruled by gangsters and bahubali politicians. Peace soon gives way to conflict as he challenges a corrupt system, moving from spiritual rituals to decisive leadership and reform.

The trailer captures both the turbulence of an unruly land and the depth of Ajay Anand’s inner journey.

The film traces the personal sacrifices and ideological evolution that shape Ajay’s transformation, blending drama, inspiration, and spiritual essence.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, AJEY is written by Dilip Bachchan Jha & Priyank Dubey and the stirring music is by Meet Bros. The director of photography is Vishnu Rao, production designer is Udai Prakash Singh and associate producers are (Suuraj Sinngh) B-Live Productions and Itihasa Academy.

Ravindra Gautam said: “AJEY is a story of transformation, resilience, and vision, capturing the journey of a simple young man from the hills of Uttarakhand to a life devoted to service and leadership.”

Producer Ritu Mengi shared that the film “explores conviction, sacrifice, and leadership, showing both the public and private life of the protagonist and the choices that shaped his journey.”

The Monk Who Became Chief Minister is a biography of Yogi Adityanath, the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. It is written by Shantanu Gupta, an Indian author and political analyst. The book came out on 25 August 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor