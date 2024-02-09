Ananya Birla collaborates with rapper Offset, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Singer-businessperson Ananya Birla has collaborated with American rapper Offset.

Ananya has inked a deal with global music company BMG and as part of the contract, her track 'Cuffed' (Jo Tha Mila) unveiled on Friday.

Sharing more details, Ananya said, "BMG's trust in my craft, coupled with Offset joining forces on the track, highlights their dedication to spotlighting Indian talent. I'm extremely grateful that I can continue to be a small part of propelling the South Asian narrative and fostering cross-cultural collaborative exchanges."

Ananya also shared the track's link along with an animated video of 'Cuffed'.

"Cuffed ft. @offsetyrn is now yours! So excited to know what you guys think about it," she captpioned the post.

Offset also expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

"I've always been intrigued by India, the people, the music and the culture. I'm pumped to kickstart a relationship with India with this collaboration with Ananya. Sending a big shoutout to all my Indian fans," he said.

The song is streaming online.

The eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya has carved her own place and made significant strides in both business and the music industry.

She made her debut with the single 'Livin The Life' released in 2016, and garnered widespread acclaim. Since then, she has continued to pursue her passion for music and has released several successful singles.

