Ananya Khare: I play negative characters with a lot of fun

Mumbai, April 13 Actress Ananya Khare is a well-known face of the television industry. Now she will be part of the new show 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq'.

The actress who is often praised for her negative role will be seen portraying a mother in the show. It is going to be different from what she has done so far.

She has always been typecast for negative shade characters.

Ananya responded: "I don't think at all that I am being typecast, even today I will do negative characters with a lot of fun. Each character is a character in itself. It comes with a new storyline which means a lot to me in character and acting. I still welcome comic, serious, positive or any other kind of roles with open arms and I would love to do all kinds of characters going forward."

She further added: "The special child of this character has always been close to me, whose mental progress is slow. Since I have taught such children in the US for almost 8 years as a teacher. In this sense, one such special child, Pari's mother, portraying something alike is very different in itself and I am very happy about this character."

'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' will be starting from April 18 on Star Bharat.

