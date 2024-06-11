Ananya Panday asks fans to not 'overreact' as she tries sticky mango rice for first time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Actor Ananya Panday, who frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with fans, recently admitted that she had never tried sticky mango rice and wondered if she had been living under a rock.

The 'Dream Gil 2' actor on Monday dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories, showing herself eating sticky mango rice served on a leaf, accompanied by a funny caption.

She wrote, "Guys don't overreact but I've never had mango sticky rice before and I just had it and??? Was I living under a rock?? Wow???"

Earlier in the day, the actress shared photos of herself wearing a stunning mini-dress with a one-shoulder strap, exuding elegance and charm.

Along with the pictures, Ananya added a caption that read, "il dolce far niente," an Italian phrase meaning "the sweetness of doing nothing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya's next project is 'Call Me Bae,' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Apart from 'Call Me Bae,' Ananya has other projects in her kitty.

The actress is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor