Ananya Panday becomes maasi as cousin Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Ananya Panday expressed her excitement as her cousin Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray welcomed their baby boy.

Alanna and Uvor took to their Instagram account to drop the news with an adorable video.

In the clip, the new parents and their son can be seen dressed in blue.

Along with the video, the couple added a caption that reads, "Our little angel is here."

Excited Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram Story.

Sharing her happiness, the 'Gehraiyaan' actress welcomed her nephew with a note that read, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

Earlier in March, the couple hosted a grand baby shower, where the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last year, announced that they are expecting their first baby in February.

Posting a video on Instagram, Alanna Panday wrote in her caption, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das.

The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence.

Earlier in May, makers took to their Instagram account to share a fresh poster of the series announcing that it will begin streaming on September 6.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

she is also gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

