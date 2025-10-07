Ananya Panday, Black Pink Jennie In One Frame at Paris Fashion Week, Fans React

Fans of Ananya Panday and Black Pink Jennie got surprise as they got unexpected collab at Paris Fashion Week. Photos of this duo is going viral on social media. On Tuesday, Ananya Panday shared a series of picture on her Instagram from the event which includes Pedro Pascal and Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Ananya Panday is India’s global ambassador for Chanel and brand hosted the debut collection of its new artistic director, Matthieu Blazy. The event was attended by stars like Sofia Coppola, Tilda Swinton, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, Carrie Coon and Marion Cotillard.

While sharing the photos from the event Ananya Panday wrote, “I have no words to describe the energy in this room but pure joy! Congratulations to matthieu blazy and team chanelofficial for this amazing evening!”. In series of photos and videos Anaya Panday can be seen excited to meet all the co-ambassador. Ananya Panday attended the BoF 500 Gala at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris on October 4, during Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2026.

Fans went crazy after seeing the post and buzzed with lots of love in comment section, one user wrote, "Jennie OMG Ananya meet to Jennie dream", another user commented "Finally seeing Ananya×Jennie".

See Fans Reaction

Ananya Panday was last seen in film was Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (released April 18, 2025), which also starred Akshay Kumar. She will next appear in Tu Meri Main Tera, her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Dharma Entertainment, the film also features Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff and is scheduled for release later this year.