Ananya Panday drops cute selfie with dad Chunky Panday at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Ananya Panday shared an adorable picture with her dad, Chunky Panday, from the 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony of the Ambani family and Radhika Merchant, which took place on Saturday evening in Mumbai's BKC.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya posted a cute selfie of herself and her dad from the star-studded event.

The 'Call Me Bae' actress was seen pouting in the picture, while her dad Chunky was smiling beside her.

In another story, Ananya showed off her outfit for the daya beautiful yellow lehenga in which she looked stunning.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on Friday, July 12, attended by international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

Radhika Merchant captivated throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidai ceremony, she wore a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, followed by a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble featured a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Her regal appearance was enhanced by heirloom jewellery pieces, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds. Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations will continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, on July 14.

