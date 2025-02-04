Ananya Panday excels in Megaformer class

Mumbai, Feb 4 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, known for her dedication to fitness, has recently added a new challenge to her workout routine.

The actress excelled in her first-ever Megaformer class, a high-intensity workout that is known for its combination of Pilates, strength training, and cardio. For the unversed, a Megaformer class is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that utilizes the Megaformer machine to tone and strengthen the body. The Megaformer is a key piece of equipment used in Lagree Fitness classes, designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and endurance.

It targets the entire body with a focus on strength, flexibility, and endurance. The Megaformer class is popular among fitness enthusiasts for its intense and effective training regimen.

Ananya reposted a photo shared by her fitness coach Namrata Purohit on her Instagram stories. The fitness coach posted a photo of the actress and wrote, “@ananyapanday’s first megaformer class, and she found it very fun and easy. Right, Ananya?.”

Resharing the post, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress wrote, “Mega tough.”

Yesterday, the 'Call Me Bae' actress shared a sneak peek into her Trataka meditation, a practice that involves staring at a single point or object to achieve a state of deep meditation.

In the image, the actress was seen staring at a lit candle placed on a table in a corner of a dark room. The caption of the photo read, “Ananya Panday practicing #Trataka meditation. Focus, stillness, clarity.”

Work-wise, Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year 2." Recently, she was seen in the OTT series "Call Me Bae" and "CTRL." Next, Ananya will be starring in the romantic film "Chand Mera Dil," where she will share the screen with Lakshya Lalwani, who gained attention with his debut film "Kill."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor