Ananya Panday flaunts bronzed glow post her Maldivian holiday

Mumbai, Sep 18 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has returned from her Maldivian getaway, carrying with her a radiant souvenir from the picturesque locale known for its coral atolls and white sandy beaches.

The actress, who attended the premiere of “Ba**ds Of Bollywood” on Wednesday, flaunted her bronzed holiday glow on the red carpet. She looked every inch a diva in an ivory-hued embellished gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and a plunging back.

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ananya during her holiday tried her hands at making vlogs,

The actress shared glimpses from breathtaking locales, capturing scenic views, candid moments, and her fun-filled experiences as she experimented with the new format.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted her video and captioned it as, “My first attempt at making a vlog but had the bestest time ever at @waldorfastoriamaldives @makeplansholidays #WaldorfAstoriaMaldives #MakePlansHolidays.”

On the work front, she is gearing up for her upcoming films, “Chand Mera Dil” alongside Lakshya Lalwani and “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik had recently revealed the new release date for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

He wrote on Instagram, “Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025!! The year ends but Love Begins.”

The romantic drama “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,” filmed across Croatia and Rajasthan, also features veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor