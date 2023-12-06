Ananya Panday gives a shoutout to "baby sister" Suhana over her acting debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has entered the film industry with a bang. Her debut film 'The Archies' got a grand premiere on Tuesday night, where the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence.

Suhana's closest friend and actor Ananya Panday, too, came to the screening to root for her.

Ananya also dropped an appreciation post for Suhana on her Instagram Story.

Sharing a candid picture of Suhana from the screening, Ananya wrote, "My baby sister is the brightest spark to ever be @ I love Ronnie and I love you and I can't wait for the world to see all ur hard work that's manifested into this magic @suhanakhan2."

Malaika Arora, who also attended the screening, gave a shout-out to Suhana and sent best wishes to SRK and Gauri.

"Oh my dear VERONICA ... simply va va vooomm. Pure delight to watch on screen @suhanakhan2 congratulations proud parents @gaurikhan @iamsrk," she wrote.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' also marks the debut of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya

The film is a coming-of-age musical, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

