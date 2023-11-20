Ananya Panday gives her nani surprise on her birthday in Delhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Actor Ananya Panday on Monday flew to Delhi with her mother Bhavana to give a surprise to her nani on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram story, Ananya shared a video and wrote, "Surprising nani on her birthday in Delhi. Happy birthday Nani, love you!!"

In the video, Ananya can be seen knocking door of her nani's house and singing a birthday song for her when she was surprised to see them.

Ananya in the early hours of Monday was spotted at Mumbai airport with her mom.

Ananya is quite active on social media and keep updating her fans about her personal and professional life.

Apart from her professional life, Ananya has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch.

When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Aditya made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with 'London Dreams', which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in significant roles.

Although he has previously played a number of supporting roles, his memorable depiction of the depressed and lost musician Rahul Jaykar in the 2013 movie 'Aashiqui 2' won him a tonne of fans and great repute in the industry. Long-running rumours of his relationship with his coworker Shraddha Kapoor, who also played the lead female role in Aashiqui 2, surfaced after the film.

His most well-known works include 'Ok Jaanu', 'Malang', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Ludo'.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Ananya will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor