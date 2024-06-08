Ananya Panday goes for hair make-over, shares pictures with ‘fake freckles’

Mumbai, June 8 Actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has undergone a hair make-over.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped several pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her new hairdo with bangs amid rumours that she and actor Aditya Roy Kapur have parted ways.

The pop of colour through her lipstick adds to the vibe of the pictures. She also used an Instagram filter for the fake freckles.

She wrote in the caption, “Freshly cut curtain bangs, fake freckles and really feeling the sun. I couldn’t pick just one, can you?”

Her mother and manager, Bhavana took to the comments section of her post, and dropped multiple heart emojis in the comment section, while Maheep Kapoor shared a sun and heart emoji.

Last month, it was reported that Aditya and Ananya parted ways in March this year. A source close to the now-separated couple shared that the actors are trying to move on while remaining cordial with one another.

