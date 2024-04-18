Ananya Panday impressed by 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' describes Diljit-Parineeti starrer a 'Beauty'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Actor Ananya Panday recently joined other celebs to laud the newly released film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Posting a movie poster on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress wrote, "BEAUTY!!!!!!" with a heart hands emoji. She even featured the song 'Ishq Mitaye' from the album as background audio in her story.

Ananya tagged the film's team, including @imtiazaliofficial, @diljitdosanjh, @parineetichopra, @arrahman, and the entire cast and crew. She praised them with emojis of clapping hands and a smiling face with heart eyes.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is preparing for 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair'. She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'.

