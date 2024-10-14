Ananya Panday in Rohit Bal's ensemble bring glam to grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for ace designer Rohit Bal at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

She walked the ramp in a quintessential Rohit Bal signature ensemble. She looked beautiful in a black lehenga w with huge red roses, a bralette blouse, and a cape-style blazer.

Her makeup and jewellery added to her glamorous look.

Talking about the Rohit Bal collection he showcased at the grand finale was like a combination of nature, art and metamorphosis. The rose remained the attraction of his collection along with beautiful embroidery and masterful craftsmanship.

His collection 'Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe' was a celebration of the beauty of nature and the delicacy of flowers.

The finale day of Lakme Fashion Week saw several stars adding glam quotient to the runway. Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor graced the runway as the showstopper for designer duo Ritika and Prerna, showcasing their debut collection under the label Urmil. She captivated the audience as she strutted down the ramp in an enchanting ethnic outfit that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the festive season.

Sushmita Sen stole the spotlight gracing the runway as the showstopper for designer Rashi Kapoor on Sunday.

The former Miss Universe showcased her confidence and elegance in a breathtaking white ivory saree adorned with sequins and paired with a striking strapless blouse, embodying the essence of modern Indian fashion.

Shraddha Kapoor turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel pink colour lehenga set adorned with intricate heavy embroidery. Tara Sutaria wowed the audience in a dreamy soft-pink lehenga. While Manushi Chhillar turned showstopper for Rishi and Vibhuti. Soha Ali Khan looked breathtaking as she turned muse for Simmi Saboo. Alaya F looked stunning in a modern attire by Ashdeen.

Sangeeta Bijlani looked gorgeous in a red sari as she graced the runway for designer Sanjukta Dutta. Taha Shah Badussha and Madhur Bhandarkar also slayed at the mega fashion show.

