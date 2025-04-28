Mumbai, April 28 Taking a breather from her busy work schedule actress Ananya Panday is making the most of her 'sweet Italian life'.

The diva who is enjoying some downtime in Italy, took to her Instagram and gave the netizens a peek into her travel diaries.

Ananya can be seen enjoying a breathtaking view, looking as stylish as ever in a breezy yellow dress.

In another pic from the album, she was seen enjoying a boat ride in Italy.

The diva also faced the camera standing on the huge stairs amidst a lush backdrop.

Sharing more snippets from her trip to Italy, Ananya dropped snaps of what she ate, and the places she went to while she was there.

Ananya concluded the post with some self-care, where she posed with a mask on her face.

Her latest Insta post was captioned, "Living the sweet Italian life with @chanelofficial," along with a red heart emoji.

Work-wise, Ananya has been garnering a lot of praise for her portrayal of

lawyer Dilreet Gill in "Kesari Chapter 2," co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Veteran actor Gajraj Rao claimed that Ananya made her presence felt amidst two great artists - Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor wrote, “Do diggaj kalakaron ke beech Ananya Pandey, kahin bhi kamzor nazar nahi aatin. Unka abhinay bahut ummeed jagata hai. (Ananya Pandey does not seem weak at all among two great artists. Her acting sparks a lot of hope.) "

Defending Anany’s casting in “Kesari Chapter 2" maker Karan Singh Tyagi told IANS, "Again, with full humility, I believe Ananya gave a fantastic performance. She dedicated two years to learning Punjabi dialects and even shadowed a lawyer to understand courtroom behaviour. If some people still felt it didn’t work, we will work even harder next time to win them over."

"Kesari Chapter 2" was out in the cinema halls on 18 April 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor