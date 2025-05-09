Ananya Panday: I’ve grown into a version of myself who’s not afraid to try

Mumbai May 9 It was in 2019, when her debut film “Student Of The Year 2” released. Actress Ananya Panday, who has completed six years in Hindi cinema, said that when she started off she was nervous and now she is not afraid to try.

“I was 19 when I started. I was nervous, starry-eyed and still figuring out who I was”, she said.

The actress added: “Now, I think I’ve grown into a version of myself who’s not afraid to try, to fall, to rise and to keep surprising people. I’m still learning.”

“I don’t have all the answers, but I know I want to keep getting better and to pick roles that challenge me, scare me a little, and keep giving me butterflies”

“Student of the Year 2” is a sports romantic comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. A standalone sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, it stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Seal. It marks the debuts of both Tara and Ananya in Hindi cinema.

Ever since her debut, the actress, who is the daughter of actor Ananya Panday, has featured in films such as Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Liger and Gehraiyaan. She saw commercial success with “Dream Girl 2”. Her performances as young women navigating the perils of urban life and technology in the drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the thriller film CTRL along with the comedy series Call Me Bae were well-received.

She was last seen in the courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

A spiritual sequel to Kesari, the plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

