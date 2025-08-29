Ananya Panday: Love we have access to emotion of Bollywood and realism of global storytelling

Mumbai, Aug 29 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has talked about growing up with both Bollywood and global content that has influenced her to seek out fresh, layered, and relatable roles.

Ananya shared how being part of a generation influenced by both Bollywood and global content has shaped the roles she gravitates toward.

The actress told IANS: “I love that we have access to both the drama and emotion of Bollywood and the realism and depth of global storytelling. It makes you want to find roles that are layered and fresh, but still entertaining.”

The 26-year-old actress said that she gravitates more towards characters that are relatable.

“I gravitate towards characters that feel relatable but also have something a little different, whether it’s in how they dress, speak, or see the world,” said Ananya, who , who has hosted Airbnb’s Original experience curated and led by the actress with her A-team, told IANS, when asked about the two films.

Looking forward, Ananya has a busy year as she’s working on two films. She has “Chand Mera Dil” and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’.

“Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November, is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

Talking about his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, it also features Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

