Ananya Panday masters the art of muting

Mumbai, Oct 15 Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has mastered the art of muting social media profiles and said that it “avoids all the drama of unfollowing a person”.

Ananya was speaking to Prajakta Koli on her podcast series “So Positive”, where the actress asked the content creator what she does if she doesn't like someone's post and instead of writing a mean comment, what would she do?

Prajakta replied: “Scroll past. Or if you don't already follow them, like for me if I follow someone but the content is not making me happy anymore, I'll just mute.”

To which, Ananya replied that the “mute” feature is the best.

“Oh my god, mute is the best feature. Left, right and centre, it's the best. Guys, if you didn't know about this secret mute button, it avoids all the drama of unfollowing a person. And you don't have to see it,” said Ananya.

However, the actress feels that cleansing her feed has made “such a big difference in my life”.

“It's literally like food, it's your diet. Because you're consuming it all the time,” she said.

Prajakta replied that so much of the day goes into that.

Ananya then explained that the attention span to react has become short.

“And what I find bizarre is that the way that social media is, you're scrolling and you see like a video of a cute puppy and the next thing will be something very disturbing, And then our attention span has become so short, even our ability to react to something fully has kind of gone away,” she said.

Ananya added: “Because the moment you feel like, oh I need to feel upset, you scroll and suddenly you're happy. So it's a bit distorted in that way.”

To which, Prajakta replied: I always say this but I'm like, you don't get to come on my phone and turn my mood off. Doesn't work like that. So I go mute everyone.”

