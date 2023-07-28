Ananya Panday posts family holiday pictures from Ibiza

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : Actor Ananya Panday shared pictures from a family holiday to Ibiza.

On Friday, The 'Liger' actor took to Instagram and dropped a bundle of snaps from the same. In one of the photos, Ananya looks pretty in a white dress.

She also posted a picture with her father Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana Panday and sister Rysa Panday. The remaining pictures give us glimpses of the surroundings.

She dropped a white emoji and an evil eye symbol emoji in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvPQttJR8ho/?hl=en

Ananya's bestie and debutant Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "My beauty" with a red heart emojis.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor