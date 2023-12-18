Ananya Panday recites poem in throwback video, fans gush over her cuteness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Actor Ananya Panday on Monday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback video from her childhood days.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya dropped the video which she captioned, "Enthu cutlet from day 1."

In the short clip, the 'Dream Girl 2' actor is seen reciting a poem. Towards the end of the clip, Ananya even playfully falls to the ground, promptly blaming another child named Nirvaan Panday.

Soon after she dropped the video, her friends, family members and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Ananya's mother Bhavana reacted and wrote, "Hahahahha always !!!!, " followed by red heart emoticons.

Actor Karisma Kapoor dropped a red heart emoticon.

Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "So cute," followed by heart emoji.

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday tied the knot in January 1998. They have two daughters, Ananya, an actress, and Rysa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently busy promoting her upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 26.

Apart from Ananya, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with the upcoming series 'Call me Bae'.

